Newcastle United reportedly considered trying to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

With Callum Wilson regularly struggling with injuries, Newcastle considered signing a striker as a priority in the summer.

Eventually, towards the end of the window, Alexander Isak was signed from Real Sociedad.

However, according to The Athletic, Ollie Watkins was being considered by Newcastle before the Swedish international joined the club.

A deal never materialised, possibly due to the fact Aston Villa wouldn’t want to consider selling to a Premier League rival.