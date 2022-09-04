Revealed – Newcastle United considered trying to sign £33m Aston Villa player

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United reportedly considered trying to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

With Callum Wilson regularly struggling with injuries, Newcastle considered signing a striker as a priority in the summer.

Eventually, towards the end of the window, Alexander Isak was signed from Real Sociedad.

However, according to The Athletic, Ollie Watkins was being considered by Newcastle before the Swedish international joined the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford capitalises on questionable Arsenal defending with second goal
Video: Marcus Rashford regains Manchester United’s lead after sensational Bruno Fernandes assist
Video: Bukayo Saka equalises for Arsenal at Old Trafford

A deal never materialised, possibly due to the fact Aston Villa wouldn’t want to consider selling to a Premier League rival.

More Stories Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.