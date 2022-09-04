Exclusive: Chelsea failed with £50m deadline day bid but this transfer saga may not be over

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea made a surprise Deadline Day attempt to seal the transfer of Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, says that the Blues tried really hard to bring in the talented Belgian teenager, offering as much as £50million for him.

Lavia has only played a few games for the Saints, but has impressed a great deal since joining from Manchester City earlier in the summer.

Romano says City have a buy-back option with Lavia, but Chelsea were also very keen on snapping up the 18-year-old.

However, Southampton turned down the bid, even though it gave them the chance to make a huge profit on the player after a very short period at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton

“One of the surprise stories of Deadline Day was that Chelsea made a £50m bid to Southampton for Romeo Lavia,” Romano said.

“The answer from Southampton was “no”, but Chelsea really tried.

“Man City were not involved, but they have a £40m buy-back clause. Still, Southampton will not sell Lavia until June, despite Chelsea’s strong interest.

More Stories / Latest News
Finally some good news for Liverpool as injured star set for imminent training return
Exclusive: How close Manchester United really came to signing a new right-back this summer
Revealed: The two midfielders Chelsea negotiated for before switching focus to Denis Zakaria loan transfer

“He’s started well with Southampton and looks like a big prospect for the future, but this was certainly a surprising Deadline Day story.

“If Lavia carries on performing as he has, then it surely won’t be the last we’ve heard about him in terms of big clubs pursuing him in the transfer market.”

Chelsea ended up signing Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus, but also explored other midfield targets.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Romeo Lavia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.