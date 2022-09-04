Tottenham ready to try again for transfer of Chelsea star

Tottenham are reportedly ready to try again for the transfer of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech once the opportunity arises again in January.

Spurs couldn’t get a deal done for Ziyech this summer, but it seems they retain an interest in the Morocco international and could launch a fresh attempt for him in the winter, according to Todo Fichajes.

Although Ziyech hasn’t been at his best in his time at Chelsea, he previously looked a class act during his Ajax days, and could flourish under the right manager and in the right kind of setup.

It may be that Chelsea just isn’t quite for him, but it’s not too surprising that he still has admirers at a big club like Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ziyech this January, as one imagines there might be other clubs interested in him as well.

According to the Independent, there were talks over the 29-year-old returning to his former club Ajax, while he was also strongly linked with AC Milan by Sky Sports earlier in the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were big spenders this summer as they brought in a host of new faces such as Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and others.