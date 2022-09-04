Tottenham winger Lucas Moura is reportedly considering his future after coming close to leaving at the end of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian wide-man is coming towards the end of his contract, meaning he could be set to move on for free in less than a year’s time.

It seems that Moura is now considering this as an option in case he continues to be on the fringes of the Spurs first-team, having had interest from Newcastle and Aston Villa towards the end of the summer, according to Football Insider.

Moura was initially a key player for Tottenham during Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club, famously scoring a hat-trick away to Ajax to send the north London side into their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

Now, however, it remains to be seen if Moura has much of a role to play under Antonio Conte, so he could do well to assess his options ahead of a departure next summer.

Tottenham surely won’t be keen to lose Moura on a free, but it seems they also weren’t prepared to let him join Newcastle or Villa this season.