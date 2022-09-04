Good morning everyone and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – read on for exclusive transfer updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and more!

Ajax

Jurrien Timber speaks out on rumours from earlier this summer: “It was fake that was Louis van Gaal who told me not to go to Manchester United this summer. Van Gaal actually said I would make minutes there, so that story was not true.”

AC Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has spoken out on Rafael Leao’s future after being asked about Chelsea links: “The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. They will take care of it – he’s working at the best level. He’s not creating any problem, he’s just working hard as top professional.”

Arsenal

Barcelona

Julian Araujo was a target for Barcelona. The youngster from LA Galaxy was their preferred option, but it was impossible to get the deal done on time, so they decided to opt for Hector Bellerin on a free transfer.

Chelsea

Chelsea made a late bid of £50m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The 18-year-old only joined Southampton from Man City earlier this summer – click here for more exclusive information on this surprise Deadline Day saga.

Galatasaray

Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO Marotta on Milan Skriniar and interest from PSG: “Our owners have been very clear: they’ve rejected all the proposals for Skriniar. They have been strong again on the position: Skriniar was untouchable”.

Manchester United

Olympiacos

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has agreed to join Olympiacos. He’s accepted a one-year contract offer, with the option of a second year. It will be official soon.

PSG

Rafinha has left PSG on a free transfer to join Al Arabi Qatar. I’ve been told it’s permanent move on a two-year contract. He’s completed his medical, with the deal completed yesterday.

Southampton

Southampton have no plans to sell Romeo Lavia despite interest from Chelsea, while Manchester City have a buy-back clause in his contract.

Tottenham

Tottenham were interested in a loan deal for Ruslan Malinovskyi. The player’s dream was to join Spurs but Atalanta president Antonio Percassi decided not to sell him. The situation remains open for the next year.

Wolves

Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new contract, Bruno Lage confirms: “We need time to sort Ruben a new contract.”

There was never an approach from Liverpool on Deadline Day as they only wanted a loan deal.

