Bukayo Saka slotted home an equaliser for Arsenal against Manchester United.

Manchester United opened the scoring through debutant Antony who got off to a dream start at Old Trafford.

After going into half-time leading by a single goal, Arsenal had it all to do in the second half.

However, the ball fell to Saka in the box after some great work from Gabriel Jesus, and he made no mistake slotting past David De Gea.

Pictures below from Bein, NBC Sports, and Sky Sports.

SAKA HAS LEVELLED IT! ? Arsenal have dominated in the second half and now they have their reward ? pic.twitter.com/r8zIbq5fng — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

The goal was Saka’s first of the season.