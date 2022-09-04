Manchester United took the lead against Arsenal with Antony scoring on his debut at Old Trafford.

Many players who join the Premier League from Holland often take a fair amount of time to adapt to the English game.

It may be too early to judge, but Antony certainly got off to a dream start, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale to score on his debut.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein, and Eleven Direto.

Erik ten Hag handed Antony his debut despite only signing recently, but after working together at Ajax, the Brazilian knows what Ten Hag demands from his players.