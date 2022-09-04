Video: Marcus Rashford capitalises on questionable Arsenal defending with second goal

Marcus Rashford bagged his second goal of the game to extend Manchester United’s lead against Arsenal.

Rashford scored his first of the game, latching onto a through ball from Bruno Fernandes and slotting past Aaron Ramsdale.

Shortly after, Manchester United capitalised on some terrible Arsenal defending, with Christian Eriksen squaring for Rashford to extend their lead.

After Erik ten Hag has trusted Rashford so far this season, and he’s now repaying the faith shown in him by his manager.

