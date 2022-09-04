Video: Marcus Rashford regains Manchester United’s lead after sensational Bruno Fernandes assist

Marcus Rashford regained Manchester United’s lead, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale after a sensational Bruno Fernandes assist.

Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half cancelling out Antony’s opener on his debut for Manchester United.

Shortly after, Rashford latched on to a sensational through ball from Fernandes, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale to regain Manchester United’s lead.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, and Bein.

 

Rashford has come under immense criticism in the last few years, but Erik ten Hag is showing a lot of faith in the England international.

