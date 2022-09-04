Marcus Rashford regained Manchester United’s lead, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale after a sensational Bruno Fernandes assist.
Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half cancelling out Antony’s opener on his debut for Manchester United.
Shortly after, Rashford latched on to a sensational through ball from Fernandes, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale to regain Manchester United’s lead.
Pictures below from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, and Bein.
MAN UTD ARE IN FRONT AGAIN! ?
Arsenal have gotten counter-punched ? pic.twitter.com/LGiRT4xmmX
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022
Rashford goal vs Arsenal (2-1) #mufc pic.twitter.com/m7G4td3qQZ
— United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) September 4, 2022
Bruno Fernandes with a dime for Marcus Rashford ?
(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/b2XTRUJLA9
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2022
Rashford has come under immense criticism in the last few years, but Erik ten Hag is showing a lot of faith in the England international.