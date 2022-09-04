Marcus Rashford regained Manchester United’s lead, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale after a sensational Bruno Fernandes assist.

Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal midway through the second half cancelling out Antony’s opener on his debut for Manchester United.

Shortly after, Rashford latched on to a sensational through ball from Fernandes, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale to regain Manchester United’s lead.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, and Bein.

MAN UTD ARE IN FRONT AGAIN! ? Arsenal have gotten counter-punched ? pic.twitter.com/LGiRT4xmmX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Bruno Fernandes with a dime for Marcus Rashford ? (via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/b2XTRUJLA9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 4, 2022

Rashford has come under immense criticism in the last few years, but Erik ten Hag is showing a lot of faith in the England international.