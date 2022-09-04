Video: Tottenham fan spotted celebrating amongst United fans after goal against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A Tottenham fan was spotted celebrating amongst Manchester United fans after they scored against Arsenal.

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, ending the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the season.

Understandably, United fans celebrated in numbers, but even a Tottenham fan appeared to get in on the action.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star suffers injury during warm-down following game against Manchester United
Antony shows off his Brazilian flair in Manchester United debut
Wolves considering bringing former Chelsea man back to the Premier League

As you can see, the Spurs fan thoroughly enjoyed seeing their North London rivals conceding against Manchester United.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.