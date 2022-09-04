A Tottenham fan was spotted celebrating amongst Manchester United fans after they scored against Arsenal.

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, ending the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the season.

Understandably, United fans celebrated in numbers, but even a Tottenham fan appeared to get in on the action.

Tottenham fan celebrating amongst United fans after United scored against Arsenal ???pic.twitter.com/S3wCzvYxcs — football shithousery (@FootballMissess) September 4, 2022

As you can see, the Spurs fan thoroughly enjoyed seeing their North London rivals conceding against Manchester United.