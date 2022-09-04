Alex Crook reveals what Moyes did in the referee’s room after West Ham’s defeat to Chelsea

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacted furiously after the game when his side saw a goal chalked off by VAR in their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

The Hammers looked to have scored a perfectly good equaliser, but a retrospective foul against Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was awarded.

This decision has been met with widespread criticism as it’s widely accepted that the Blues got very lucky with this surprise call.

It’s clear Moyes was not at all happy with the match officials as he reprimanded them after the game, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Tweeting from his official account, the talkSPORT journalist said: “David Moyes has just angrily confronted Andrew Madley in the referee’s room.

“Safe to say he is very, very unhappy about the decision to chalk off late #WHUFC equaliser. Lots of expletives.”

West Ham fans will still be fuming about this result as they were good value for a point at Stamford Bridge.