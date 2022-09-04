Wolves considering bringing former Chelsea man back to the Premier League

Wolves are considering bringing former Chelsea striker Diego Costa back to the Premier League.

One of Wolves’ summer signings Sasa Kalajdzic endured a nightmare start to his Premier League career. Less than 45 minutes into his debut, the Wolves striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out for a significant spell.

Now, according to The Athletic, Wolves have invited former Chelsea striker Costa for a trial on Tuesday to assess his fitness and suitability

Costa spent three seasons in the Premier League with Chelsea before joining Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish forward was one of the most entertaining players in the league during his time at Chelsea, mostly due to his aggressive nature and on-field antics.

Seeing Costa return to the Premier League would be great for the entertainment factor, but he has struggled to score goals since leaving Chelsea.

During his spell in London, Costa scored 52 goals in 89 league games, but only scored 12 times for Atletico in La Liga.

If Kalajdzic is out for an extended period and with the transfer window closed, bringing in Costa on a short-term contract could be some shrewd business if he proves his fitness.