Bad news for Juventus as midfielder prepares for major surgery

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo surgery on his right knee.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the France international, along with Juventus’ hierarchy, have decided to undergo surgery on an injury which has arguably been causing the midfielder problems for several years.

It is not known exactly how long the former Manchester United playmaker will be ruled out for, however, considering he only signed for ‘The Old Lady’ earlier this summer, this news will serve as a bitter blow to the Italian giants.

Since re-joining the Turin-based club on a free transfer from Manchester United, Pogba, who could very well miss this year’s World Cup in Qatar, has yet to feature in a match for Juventus, and judging by these latest reports, that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

