‘Baffling’: Leeds insider admits one Orta signing hasn’t worked out

We all know that your club can’t hit on every single transfer, but it’s always disappointing when a big-money move just doesn’t pay off at all.

Dan James is an interesting player to look at because so little was expected of him when he moved from Swansea to Man United, and he did have a much bigger impact than expected in his first season at Old Trafford.

In hindsight, it’s becoming clear that his game is really just about his pace, so if he’s not playing in a counter-attacking team that allows him to take advantage of that, then he’s been largely found out at the top level.

A loan move to Fulham at the end of the window may give him a new lease of life, but a report has quoted Phil Hay as saying it’s somewhat baffling that this just didn’t work out:

“James just hasn’t worked, has it? Such a long pursuit, £25m last summer, fleeting impact and now, off to Fulham. Somewhat baffling when you think about the time and attention devoted to him.”

Perhaps he could find his confidence and develop again and return to Elland Road to make an impact, but it’s starting to look like it’s just not going to happen for him at Leeds.