Barcelona midfielder receives offer from UAE club

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has received a three-year offer from UAE-based club Sharjah FC.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Barcelona are willing to allow the 32-year-old to leave the Nou Camp if he decides to accept the recent offer that has been made.

Excl: Miralem Pjani? has received a proposal by Sharjah FC in UAE pro league on a three year deal — up to the player, there’s a chance to leave Barcelona for Pjani?. ???? #FCB Transfer market’s still open there and so Barça are prepared to let him go if Miralem will accept. pic.twitter.com/odrc0eNtTD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022

Even though he still has two years left on his deal, it is very clear that Pjanic’s time at Barcelona is all but over.

The Bosnian midfielder, who spent last season out on loan with Besiktas, has not featured for Xavi at all so far this season.

Even prior to his temporary move to Turkey, the experienced defensive midfielder featured in just 19 La Liga games throughout the whole of the 2020-21 season.

Clearly surplus to requirements, failure to accept Sharjah FC’s offer would likely see the former Juventus star frozen out for the remainder of his deal.

Since joining Barcelona from Juventus back in 2020, Pjanic, who has well over 100 international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in just 30 matches, across all competitions, but has failed to register a single goal or assist.