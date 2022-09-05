Barcelona set to bank over €3m as outcast sale looks set to go through

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It’s easy to take shots at Barcelona’s transfer policy over recent years, but it’s hard to think of many that wasted money like Miralem Pjanic did.

His move from Juventus also saw Artur Melo move in the opposite direction which may also have been a mistake, but the Bosnian star only played in 19 La Liga games in his one season at the Nou Camp before being loaned to Besiktas.

His salary is also substantial, although the amount is publicly confirmed, it’s estimated he was earning around £270k per week for the majority of his contract in Spain, so getting him off the books is exactly what Barca needs to do.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gabriel Jesus somehow escaped red card for SHOCKING kick out vs Man United’s Martinez
Verdict arrives for David Moyes and Declan Rice after West Ham VAR controversy
Ligue 1 striker suffering transfer drama after rejecting Leeds United

He’s never going to be a regular part of the first team again, so this looks like a solid solution as he look set to join Sharjah in a move that will also see Barca bank more than €3m as a transfer fee:

It won’t be enough to finance any new incoming, but getting a fee and also getting his wage off the books is a welcome move for Barca and it gives Pjanic a chance to play regular football again.

More Stories Miralem Pjanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.