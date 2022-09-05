Chelsea growing increasingly concerned that midfielder will run down his contract

Chelsea are growing increasingly concerned that Jorginho will run down his contract in order to force a move to Italy.

Jorginho’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of this season, and there’s a good chance he could leave the club in the near future.

If a new deal isn’t arranged in the next few months, Jorginho can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are growing increasingly concerned that Jorginho will run down his contract in order to push through a move back to Italy.

N’Golo Kante is also in the final year of his deal, and Chelsea won’t want to lose two of their midfielders, especially whilst receiving no transfer fee.

If the aforementioned duo are looking to leave the club in the near future, then securing new contracts for them in order to avoid them leaving on a free transfer could be a smart move.

Denis Zakaria was brought in this summer, but it’s unclear to whether he will adapt to English football smoothly and perform well enough to start regularly for Chelsea.