Chelsea set sights on next contract renewal following Reece James’ new deal

Chelsea have recently renewed full-back Reece James’ contract.

The Blues, via their official website, confirmed that James has penned a new six-year deal and will now be among the club’s top earners.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old,” Reece said.

“I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Following Reece’s new deal, according to recent reports, the Blues, overseen by new owner Todd Boehly, are now setting their sights on renewing Mason Mount’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the London-based club are eager to tie Mount down on a new and improved contract.

The 23-year-old, who has been a first-team regular for the last two seasons, currently has two years left on his deal and keen to avoid a repeat scenario that saw the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart for free after failing to extend their deals, Boehly is believed to want Mount to follow in James’ footsteps.

Since forming part of Frank Lampard’s, and later Thomas Tuchel’s, senior first-team following a hugely successful loan spell with Derby, Mount, who also has 31 international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 166 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 61 goals along the way.