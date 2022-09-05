Chelsea star signs new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Since bursting onto the scene, coming through the Chelsea academy, James has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his age, James plays with a sense of maturity and is unsurprisingly a regular for both club and country.

Now, Chelsea have rewarded his exceptional performances for the club by tieing him down to a long-term contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun fly-kicked by pitch invader
Sky Sports presenter has been diagnosed with stage three cancer
£45m star excluded from Champions League squad after being offered to Newcastle

James has signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2027 which will undoubtedly be music to the ears of all Chelsea fans around the globe.

Securing players to long contracts is often just as good as making a new signing. As we saw with Chelsea this summer, losing the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for nothing, it’s important not to allow players to run down their contracts.

The defensive duo, who joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, both left the club on free transfers, despite being valuable players in the Chelsea squad last season.

Had they had longer left on their contracts, there’s no doubt Chelsea would have received substantial fees for the pair.

More Stories Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.