Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Since bursting onto the scene, coming through the Chelsea academy, James has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his age, James plays with a sense of maturity and is unsurprisingly a regular for both club and country.

Now, Chelsea have rewarded his exceptional performances for the club by tieing him down to a long-term contract.

James has signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2027 which will undoubtedly be music to the ears of all Chelsea fans around the globe.

Securing players to long contracts is often just as good as making a new signing. As we saw with Chelsea this summer, losing the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for nothing, it’s important not to allow players to run down their contracts.

The defensive duo, who joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, both left the club on free transfers, despite being valuable players in the Chelsea squad last season.

Had they had longer left on their contracts, there’s no doubt Chelsea would have received substantial fees for the pair.