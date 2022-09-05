Chelsea continuing to work on transfer of midfielder who’s spoken publicly about Blues offer

Chelsea are reportedly still working on a transfer deal for Arsen Zakharyan as it looks like he’s one of their priority targets for the near future.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard, with the Blues are still trying to sign Zakharyan after failing to get a deal done in the summer due to sanctions on Russia.

Zakharyan looks a hugely promising young talent, and he’d surely be a welcome addition at Stamford Bridge, with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly continuing to work on rebuilding this squad.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella, while they also sealed late moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria.

It now seems plans are in place for more spending in January, according to the Standard, with Zakharyan among the targets as midfield is seemingly made a priority.

This follows Zakharyan himself admitting he accepted an offer from Chelsea, with the Russia international clearly keen to join…