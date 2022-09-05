Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to leaving Manchester United as terms have been agreed.
After missing the majority of pre-season, Ronaldo has struggled to find a place in the Manchester United starting eleven in the first few weeks of the campaign.
Erik ten Hag has opted for Marcus Rashford in a central role at times, and after scoring twice against Arsenal on the weekend, it’s difficult to question his decision.
Now, despite the transfer window in England being closed, Ronaldo could still be on his way out the door.
According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Fenerbahce could now sign Ronaldo, with the two sides agreeing a deal in principle.
Ronaldo will undoubtedly have been expecting a big move from Manchester United if he was to leave the club, but due to his age and likely astronomical wage demands, no club came forward during the transfer window.
However, a player of his calibre won’t be happy with starting games from the bench, and with Manchester United finding form without him in the team, he may struggle to break into the starting eleven, so a move to Fenerbahce could be of interest to the Portuguese star.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hahahah Mathew Smith… ya have to get your hand off it…. give up bro. Ronaldo is very happy where he is. Making 400000 a week suits him well amd hes happy to be a bench player saving his legs for World Cup
Ok. Its about time CR7 leave United. Club have done their job but still he doesn’t want to stay. So be it. Be gone with him. We are building up a new team. A very good solid team.
sell sell sell for whatever you can get
if its a loan do not pay any of his salary
Man utd looks good to win trophies this season, including premiership and Ronaldo the opportunity of being part of the success story. He is happy and going nowhere for now.
I will be sad to see cr7 leaving Man Utd, I hope he stays and inspires the new generation like Henrik Larsson did to him and Wayne Rooney those 11 games ago they played together.
The BIG ? Is Which club can afford to buy him and pay his huge wages????
Sounds more like the work of an overzealous reporter who wants to claim a big scoop???!