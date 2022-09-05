Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to leaving Manchester United as terms have been agreed.

After missing the majority of pre-season, Ronaldo has struggled to find a place in the Manchester United starting eleven in the first few weeks of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag has opted for Marcus Rashford in a central role at times, and after scoring twice against Arsenal on the weekend, it’s difficult to question his decision.

Now, despite the transfer window in England being closed, Ronaldo could still be on his way out the door.

According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Fenerbahce could now sign Ronaldo, with the two sides agreeing a deal in principle.

Ronaldo will undoubtedly have been expecting a big move from Manchester United if he was to leave the club, but due to his age and likely astronomical wage demands, no club came forward during the transfer window.

However, a player of his calibre won’t be happy with starting games from the bench, and with Manchester United finding form without him in the team, he may struggle to break into the starting eleven, so a move to Fenerbahce could be of interest to the Portuguese star.