Dermot Gallagher spots what the ref did just before Cornet scored for West Ham vs Chelsea

One of this weekend’s biggest talking points was West Ham’s overturned equaliser against rivals Chelsea.

Losing 2-1, fans saw Maxwel Cornet score a very late equaliser only for it to be overturned and ruled out by VAR.

The contentious decision, which saw the likes of David Moyes and captain Declan Rice rightfully fume, meant that the Hammers took nothing away from last weekend’s fixture.

Speaking about the controversial decision, former referee Dermot Gallagher, who spoke to Sky Sports, said: “I don’t think it was a foul on Saturday and I don’t think it’s a foul now. I think it raises a number of issues. It became complicated I think because VAR got involved. If you wind it back I’ll show you something that’s really interesting about the whole scenario.

“When it plays out, if you don’t watch the incident, watch the referee. He’s got the best position he can have on a football field. He’s got everything in front of him, he can see the incident, the clash, Mendy, Bowen, he sees the goalkeeper on the floor. Yet when he went to the VAR he saw the same images and saw the same angle so I don’t know what changed.

“I think the VAR focussed on the goalkeeper, he felt he was injured, he hasn’t got the feel Andy Madeley had on the field and that became the focus. I think the VAR focussed on the goalkeeper and the law does say if the goalkeeper is genuinely injured, you have to stop the game in the penalty area.”