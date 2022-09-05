Chelsea will reportedly come back in for the potential transfer of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in January after almost signing him in the summer.

The Blues supposedly tried signing the Mexico international for around £40million, according to the Evening Standard, and it seems he remains their preference as the club’s new owners will look to invest in midfield again in the next transfer window.

The report adds that Alvarez himself was also keen on being allowed the move away from the Amsterdam Arena to Stamford Bridge.

It was a busy summer for Chelsea, who signed big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana, while Denis Zakaria joined on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

One imagines Alvarez could be the ideal option for CFC in that defensive midfield department, however, with the 24-year-old impressing a great deal in his time in the Eredivisie.

Chelsea could do with making that area of the pitch a priority due to the ageing N’Golo Kante and Jorginho no longer looking as effective as they once were.

It’s clear that new owner Todd Boehly is ready to be ambitious in the transfer market, with so much spent on new signings this summer and with the club clearly already making plans for January as well.