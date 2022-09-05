Manchester United transfer target Ruben Neves has discussed his future at Wolves and how close he was to a move this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United were interested in making a move for Wolves midfielder Neves during the summer transfer window.

A move failed to materialise, and Neves will now be staying at Wolves, at least until January. However, it wasn’t always certain that he’d be staying at the club, and the Portuguese midfielder has now spoken out about how close he was to leaving Wolves.

“At that time almost everything was ready for me to go, but this is football and you can see I am completely focused on being here,” said Neves, speaking to the Express and Star (via Shropshire Star).

Neves hasn’t mentioned if he was close to joining a specific club, but it appears that he was expecting to leave Wolves this summer.

The Wolves midfielder is a professional and there’s no doubt he will give his all for his club whilst he is still there, but it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, and if Manchester United reignite their interest in the coming years.