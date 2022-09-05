Footage shows another controversial VAR call in West Ham defeat

Chelsea defeated West Ham by a single goal at the weekend, but the game didn’t end without controversy.

West Ham had a controversial last-minute goal chalked off by VAR, but it wasn’t the only questionable decision during the game.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an incident where Chelsea defender Reece James appeared to kick out at Michail Antonio, as seen below.

James could count himself lucky that VAR decided not to take a look at this incident, as he does appear to have a little kick out at Antonio.