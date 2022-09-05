Footage shows another controversial VAR call in West Ham defeat

Chelsea defeated West Ham by a single goal at the weekend, but the game didn’t end without controversy.
West Ham had a controversial last-minute goal chalked off by VAR, but it wasn’t the only questionable decision during the game.
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an incident where Chelsea defender Reece James appeared to kick out at Michail Antonio, as seen below.
Thoughts Adrian? pic.twitter.com/p3nNPsvT0n
— Joe hammond (@Jhammond27) September 3, 2022
James could count himself lucky that VAR decided not to take a look at this incident, as he does appear to have a little kick out at Antonio.