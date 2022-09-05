Garth Crooks fears Everton star is close to making big mistake

Despite failing to win a game so far this season, Everton pulled off an unlikely result against arch-rivals Liverpool during Saturday’s early Merseyside derby.

Even though Frank Lampard’s Toffees came into last weekend’s matchup as huge underdogs, some resilient defending saw them come away with an impressive point after the game finished nil-nil.

Everton had a goal disallowed but the majority of the play saw Liverpool dominate.

However, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was in inspired form, saved everything thrown his way. Putting in arguably one of his best-ever performances, the England international is now on course to travel to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar as his country’s clear favourite to wear the number one jersey.

Despite his standing-ovation-worthy performance last weekend, one person who is not getting too carried away with the former Sunderland shot-stopper’s form is pundit Garth Crooks.

Writing in his BBC column about Pickford’s current form, as well as what it could mean going forward, Crooks said: “Pickford looks in good form at the moment and he was outstanding against Liverpool but that’s when I start to get very nervous about his performances.

“If he can retain this level of consistency then Everton and England will benefit enormously.

“Sadly, however, I can’t help feeling there’s always a mistake in Pickford especially when he’s been playing well.”

