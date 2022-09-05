“He hasn’t learned his lesson” – Simon Jordan attacks West Ham star

The biggest talking point from last weekend’s Premier League fixtures came during Chelsea’s home game against West Ham United.

The game, which was hugely competitive from start to finish, saw West Ham unfairly lose 2-1.

However, in the match’s closing stages, fans saw Maxwel Cornet score a very late equaliser only for it to be overturned and ruled out by VAR.

The contentious decision, which saw the likes of David Moyes and captain Declan Rice rightfully fume, meant that the Hammers took nothing away from last weekend’s fixture.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Rice posted a tweet to his near half-a-million followers saying Saturday’s VAR decision is ‘up with the worst ones’ ever.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, although the England international’s frustrations are understandable, pundit and former club owner Simon Jordan has slammed the 24-year-old for his choice of words.

“He hasn’t learned his lesson has he?” Jordan said.

“He got himself sanctioned recently for flapping his gums about a referee. He’ll appeal to the masses, people will go, ‘well done Declan for saying it’. But you know, keep your council. You got sanctioned six months ago for calling a referee a cheat.”

