Howe has been told he has made one huge mistake in transfer window

Despite spending a significant amount this window, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been warned he could have made a mistake this summer.

Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, and Nick Pope were Newcastle’s most notable arrivals, but pundit Alex McLeish has claimed that Howe may live to regret not strengthening another position during the summer transfer window.

“It’s a funny one, I just think they will rue not getting a winger in as the season goes on because we know what is going to happen with injuries,” said McLeish, speaking to Football Insider.

Newcastle do have a lack of quality out wide, but Howe is known for getting the best out of his players, so will be hoping he won’t regret signing a winger.