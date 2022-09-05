Former Man Utd star Javier Hernandez fluffs stoppage time Panenka penalty

LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez won’t want to watch this back again any time soon!

See the video below as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker made a terrible mess of this huge chance to win the game by hitting a weak Panenka straight into the goalkeeper’s arms…

Remarkably, even the commentators couldn’t help laughing at Chicharito here as he performed this embarrassing blunder, with the player seeming to immediately apologise to his fans for getting this so badly wrong.

