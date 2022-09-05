Jesse Marsch reportedly not happy with Leeds attacker

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Journalist Beren Cross has claimed that Jesse Marsch was not happy with Jack Harrison during Leeds United’s latest game.

Understandably, some of the Leeds staff and players would have been angry and disappointed after taking a battering against Brentford at the weekend.

According to Cross, speaking on the LeedsLive Facebook stream, Marsch was not happy with Harrison’s energy levels during the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Positive news for Man United as fan-favourite’s injury not as bad as first feared
Liverpool receive major boost ahead of Champions League tie against Napoli
Footage shows another controversial VAR call in West Ham defeat

Subsequently, Harrison was hooked at half-time, and it will be interesting to see whether the tricky winger will have been forgiven by the Leeds manager to start in the next game.

More Stories Jack Harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.