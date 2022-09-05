Jesse Marsch reportedly not happy with Leeds attacker

Journalist Beren Cross has claimed that Jesse Marsch was not happy with Jack Harrison during Leeds United’s latest game.

Understandably, some of the Leeds staff and players would have been angry and disappointed after taking a battering against Brentford at the weekend.

According to Cross, speaking on the LeedsLive Facebook stream, Marsch was not happy with Harrison’s energy levels during the game.

Subsequently, Harrison was hooked at half-time, and it will be interesting to see whether the tricky winger will have been forgiven by the Leeds manager to start in the next game.