Juventus are set to make a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in January.

Firmino’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire next summer, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January, and won’t cost them a penny.

Liverpool managed to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal, and they’ll be hoping they can do the same for Firmino in the coming months.

However, if they can’t convince the Brazilian to put pen to paper, then according to journalist Ekrem Konur, Juventus will look to make a move to sign Firmino in January, as seen in the tweet below.

?Juventus will look to make a move for Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in January

?? ? #LFC ? #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/1vhGnqLv40 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 5, 2022

Due to his age and the recent addition of Darwin Nunez, Liverpool may want to cash in on Firmino. However, tieing him down to a new deal will be necessary if they want to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in January.

Firmino still has the ability to play a key role at Liverpool especially as Nunez will take some time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

With the introduction of five substitutions and Liverpool likely to compete in the latter stages of multiple competitions, Firmino’s game time shouldn’t be too limited despite the new signing in attack.