Liverpool receive major boost ahead of Champions League tie against Napoli

Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of their midweek Champions League tie against Napoli.

Liverpool face Napoli in what is the opening tie of their Champions League group stage campaign.

After falling at the final hurdle last year, losing in the final to Real Madrid, Liverpool will be hoping to go one further this season and lift the trophy.

Now, they’ve received an early boost ahead of their tie against Napoli, with Calcio Mercato reporting that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the game.

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of Napoli’s star players, scoring four goals in five Europa League games last season.

This season, Osimhen has already bagged twice in the league, so Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see his name nowhere near the team sheet on matchday.

Liverpool themselves have their own injury issues to contend with, but no player as influential as Osimhen.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain haven’t been named in Liverpool’s group stage squad due to injuries, but with the deadline-day addition of Arthur Melo, who has a wealth of Champions League experience, it shouldn’t have too much of a detrimental effect on their chances of qualifying.