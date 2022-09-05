Pundit says it’s “clear” Liverpool made a major transfer error this summer and are no longer title challengers

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool lost their best player in Sadio Mane this summer and are not the same without him, according to Jamie O’Hara.

The pundit, speaking in the video below from talkSPORT, believes Luis Diaz won’t be able to replace what Mane brought to the Liverpool team, suggesting that the Senegal international was actually their best player, even if Mohamed Salah often gets more of the credit.

Watch the video clip below in full, as O’Hara says it now seems that Liverpool are no longer genuine title challengers this season after the departure of Mane, which, it must be said, increasingly looks like one of the major transfer blunders of the whole summer…

Mane did great work for Liverpool both on and off the ball, and he’ll now surely be a major asset for Bayern Munich.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea growing increasingly concerned that midfielder will run down his contract
Premier League team of the week: Manchester United duo in after win over Arsenal
Winger agreed personal terms with Man United but another club are expected to try signing him in January

Diaz has also performed well for LFC since moving from Porto back in January, so it perhaps seems a bit premature of O’Hara to be writing him off, but at the same time it’s no doubt the Colombian winger has big boots to fill in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

More Stories Jamie O'Hara Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.