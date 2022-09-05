Exclusive: Liverpool duo to “evaluate their future” following major Klopp snub

Liverpool stars Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are being tipped to consider their futures at the club after failing to make Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League squad this season.

The Reds notably left these two big names out of their latest squad, and Fabrizio Romano now believes the pair will be weighing up their situation at Anfield in the summer, as per his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Liverpool supposedly decided to keep Keita this summer due to Klopp wanting him as an extra option in his squad, but Romano says the Guinea international already had some suitors in the most recent transfer window.

“There was some eye-catching Liverpool news yesterday as both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were left out of the club’s Champions League squad,” Romano said.

“I believe that next summer both players will evaluate their future. Keita has already had opportunities in the summer but Liverpool wanted to keep him because Klopp considers him an important player in the rotations.”

Liverpool fans will have mixed feelings about all this, but it certainly seems like there could be some sense in moving both of these players on.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a little unlucky with injuries, but has also not really come close to fulfilling his true potential in his time with Liverpool, while Keita has also been fairly inconsistent and also occasionally plagued by fitness issues.