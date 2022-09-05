Premier League team of the week: Manchester United duo in after win over Arsenal

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen deservedly earning places in Garth Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport.

The Red Devils continued their improvement under Erik ten Hag, making it four wins in a row in the Premier League by beating the Gunners 3-1 at Old Trafford, ending Mikel Arteta’s side’s winning start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Man Utd fans may well feel that even more of their players deserved to be in this XI, but there’s no doubt Rashford was a stand-out performer with his two goals, while Eriksen ran the show in midfield.

See the image below for the line up in full…

Erling Haaland and Ben Chilwell are among the other big names to get in, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney was surely one of the best individual performers this weekend as he hit a hat-trick for Brentford in their 5-2 win over Leeds.

While the Merseyside Derby wasn’t a classic, we also saw Liverpool defender Joe Gomez make the line up, along with Everton defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

