“A hugely intelligent footballer” – Man United star earns special praise for adjusting to new role

Christian Eriksen has been praised as a “hugely intelligent footballer” for the way he’s adjusted to his new role in Manchester United’s midfield.

The Denmark international joined on a free transfer from Brentford this summer, and has made a strong start at Old Trafford, particularly as he ran the show in the 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick is particularly impressed by Eriksen as he’s settled in so well in a deeper-lying midfield role than he’s tended to play in the past.

The 30-year-old made a name for himself as more of a number ten, or even out wide during his time at Tottenham, but Chadwick can see that he’s now filling in where Erik ten Hag probably expected to have Frenkie de Jong this season.

“I think Eriksen’s just a hugely intelligent footballer, he can play in the number ten position, he can play out wide, and he’s played this deeper lying role with Denmark in the past,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He can control the tempo from midfield, his passing range is fantastic, and you can see his energy levels are still there.

“Frenkie de Jong probably would’ve been Ten Hag’s first choice to play in that position, but Eriksen can do a job there. I think it’s a really good position for him – when he came in United weren’t at their best and weren’t that good at getting the ball to the attacking players, but Eriksen does that really well. He can play through the lines, he can get Bruno Fernandes on the ball, and switch the play really well.

“He’s a really hard working player as well, I’ve been impressed with the work he’s done out of possession – he maybe doesn’t always get the credit for that because of his technical ability, but he’s really proving himself against top opposition that he’s very capable in that position.”

United fans will surely be thrilled with how Eriksen has been doing, and will hope it continues.

Considering he joined as a free agent, Eriksen may well end up being one of the signings of the summer.