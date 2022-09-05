Paris Saint-Germain had an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The interest was never particularly advanced, however, while it’s also not true that Tottenham held talks over signing the England international, Romano explained in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Rashford struggled to hit top form for Man Utd last season, though it’s also fair to say that most of the Red Devils squad was struggling at that time as they only finished sixth in the Premier League and once again failed to win any silverware.

There’s never been any doubt, however, that Rashford is a top talent with great potential to shine in the right team, and it seems he’s now finding his feet again under the expert guidance of new United manager Erik ten Hag.

Interestingly, however, he was also considered by PSG in the summer, according to Romano.

The Italian transfer journalist said: “Despite some claims to the contrary, Tottenham have never approached Rashford this summer. PSG have always had an interest in the player, but there has never been an official offer.

“Rashford’s current contract expires in 2023, but Man United are relaxed because they have an option to extend the contract for another year until 2024, so more on that later.”

United fans will be glad that Rashford stayed and now looks to be reaping the rewards of learning from a coach like Ten Hag, with the 24-year-old scoring twice in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.