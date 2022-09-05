Manager reveals how close £13m transfer to Leeds United was on deadline day

It’s always going to take something significant to convince any team to part with a key player on deadline day, and it appears that’s the reason why Leeds United failed with late interest in Sheffield United defender John Egan.

The Blades are currently top of the Championship and look well-placed to push for a return to the top-flight, while reports have quoted their manager Paul Heckingbottom as saying that the potential move was an absolute non-starter.

The 29-year-old was a key figure in Sheffield United’s impressive 2019/20 campaign and clearly has the quality to play in the Premier League, but it appears that a potential fee of £13m just wasn’t enough that late in the day.

Egan has captained the team a few times this season and replacing him on deadline day would’ve been a tough task, but Leeds United could’ve done with some reinforcements at the back due to bad luck with injuries from some of their players.

It’s also unlikely that the position on Egan will have shifted in the winter window either, so this one does appear to be dead in the water.