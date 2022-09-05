Manager reveals how close £13m transfer to Leeds United was on deadline day

Leeds United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

It’s always going to take something significant to convince any team to part with a key player on deadline day, and it appears that’s the reason why Leeds United failed with late interest in Sheffield United defender John Egan.

The Blades are currently top of the Championship and look well-placed to push for a return to the top-flight, while reports have quoted their manager Paul Heckingbottom as saying that the potential move was an absolute non-starter.

The 29-year-old was a key figure in Sheffield United’s impressive 2019/20 campaign and clearly has the quality to play in the Premier League, but it appears that a potential fee of £13m just wasn’t enough that late in the day.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona set to bank over €3m as outcast sale looks set to go through
Video: Gabriel Jesus somehow escaped red card for SHOCKING kick out vs Man United’s Martinez
Verdict arrives for David Moyes and Declan Rice after West Ham VAR controversy

Egan has captained the team a few times this season and replacing him on deadline day would’ve been a tough task, but Leeds United could’ve done with some reinforcements at the back due to bad luck with injuries from some of their players.

It’s also unlikely that the position on Egan will have shifted in the winter window either, so this one does appear to be dead in the water.

More Stories John Egan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.