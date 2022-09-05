“The strategy was almost perfect” – Fabrizio Romano names the team that won the transfer window

Manchester City
Fabrizio Romano has stated that he believes Manchester City were the winners of this summer’s transfer window after an “almost perfect” strategy that saw them bring in elite talents like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

City are the reigning Premier League champions and have only got stronger after bringing in Norwegian goal machine Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with the young forward making a superb start by scoring ten goals in his first six games for the club.

Meanwhile, Argentine starlet Alvarez looks another big prospect for the future, while Romano also praised the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano singled out City as having the strongest transfer window of summer 2022.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Manchester City

“It’s a question we see more and more these days – which team “won” the transfer window? For me, this summer it has to be Manchester City,” the transfer news expert wrote.

“I think City have done an excellent job: Erling Haaland is incredible, as we’ve seen with his fast start in front of goal.

“Elsewhere, Julian Alvarez is the future, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji are two smart signings. The strategy was almost perfect.”

City certainly look one of the strongest squads right now, and that’s despite letting big names like Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave for Premier League rivals as well.

It’s hard to look past them as clear favourites to win the title again this year.

