Manchester United board blocked move for Chelsea star

Manchester United blocked the opportunity to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Ziyech was linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, after failing to establish himself as a regular under Thomas Tuchel.

The former Ajax man has struggled to adapt to the English game so far, but after failing to secure a move he will be hoping to impress the Chelsea manager and work his way into the starting eleven.

Ziyech wasn’t short of interest in the summer, and according to Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United board vetoed an approach for the Chelsea winger.

Eventually, Manchester United signed another player Erik ten Hag has worked with in Antony, and I’m sure the board won’t be regretting their decision to veto the approach for Ziyech, after Antony scored on his debut at Old Trafford.

However, as we’ve seen with Ziyech, adapting to the Premier League isn’t easy, so Manchester United fans will be hoping Antony carries his momentum for the rest of the season, after an impressive start to his tenure in England.

 

