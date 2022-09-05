Video: Fred’s hilarious reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo skill fail

Even Fred couldn’t hide his amusement as he covered his face with his hands after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to pull off an attempted piece of skill.

Watch the video below as Ronaldo twice got his timing wrong in the Manchester United warmup, with the Portugal international mocked by the person filming it as trying to be like Neymar…

Fred clearly found it pretty funny too, with Ronaldo perhaps not at his very sharpest ahead of yesterday’s game against Arsenal.

The 37-year-old hasn’t been starting matches for United recently, so perhaps he’s showing signs of getting a bit rusty!

