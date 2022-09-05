Former Man United ace singles out four most impressive performers in 3-1 win over Arsenal

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to pick out the four most impressive performers for his old club as they beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday.

Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford gave Man Utd a big three points, making it four wins in a row since they were surprisingly thrashed 4-0 by Brentford earlier in the season.

Chadwick is pleased with what he’s seeing from Erik ten Hag’s side, and picked out Rashford, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Diogo Dalot as the four players who impressed him most.

“It was a massive, massive result. We had two good wins ground out on the road at Southampton and Leicester, so this one looked like it would be a real challenge,” Chadwick said.

“I think it was a really good game, two good teams … there were periods of the game where Arsenal were fantastic, but United showed real resilience.

“It was also great to see Marcus Rashford back on the score sheet, and with an assist as well, he was definitely one of the stand-out performers.

“I also thought McTominay and Eriksen worked really well as a partnership again, and Dalot had a solid game with his one v one defending against some really strong opponents.

“Arsenal maybe made their substitutions a bit too quickly, with Arteta maybe panicking a bit and leaving things a bit too wide open, with United taking full advantage for that third goal.

“Overall a really positive day for United – four wins on the spin, I don’t think anyone would have expected that after the Brentford game, but the manager is certainly getting his ideas across, so it’s looking a more positive place than it has for quite a long time.”