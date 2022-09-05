£45m star excluded from Champions League squad after being offered to Newcastle

Mauro Icardi has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League squad this season as a departure looks likely.

The Argentina international hasn’t played regularly for PSG in recent times, and was offered to a number of clubs this summer, most notably Newcastle.

It now looks more likely that Icardi will join Galatasaray due to the transfer window now being closed for most European leagues, but not for Turkey.

Icardi, valued at around £45million, could have been an exciting big-name addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, though it wasn’t to be.

Instead, Newcastle strengthened their attack by bringing in Alexander Isak in a record-breaking deal.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Icardi, however, as this is surely the final nail the coffin of his PSG career.

