Manchester clubs top, Arsenal higher than Barcelona – most expensive squads in Europe based on transfer fees invested

The CIES Football Observatory have released figures on the most expensively-assembled squads in Europe’s big five leagues, based on transfer fees paid for players in their squads.

See below as their graphic shows the two Manchester clubs some way out in front, with United and City being the only two teams to invest more than a billion in the players in their squads, putting them narrowly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s the CIES table in full, with one or two surprises in there, such as Arsenal’s squad being more expensive than Barcelona’s, while the likes of Tottenham and Everton are out in front ahead of Bayern Munich…

This shows the spending power of the Premier League, with so many English clubs near the top, though it’s also worth noting the big gap in spending between Liverpool and Man City, considering how closely these two have battled it out for the title and other major trophies in recent years.