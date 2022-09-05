(Photo) Aubameyang arrives in Croatia ahead of Chelsea’s UCL tie on Tuesday

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured arriving in Croatia ahead of his new team’s Champions League tie against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

The Gabonese forward, who signed for Chelsea on this summer’s transfer Deadline Day, is in line to make his debut later this week as the Blues prepare to kick off their Champions League campaign with an away group tie.

After being drawn alongside the likes of Zagreb, RB Salzburg and Serie A champions AC Milan, Thomas Tuchel, with the help of Aubameyang, will be hopeful his side can progress to the illustrious competition’s knockout phase.

