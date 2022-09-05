Positive news for Man United as fan-favourite’s injury not as bad as first feared

Sunday afternoon in the Premier League saw Manchester United extend their winning streak and put a stop to Arsenal’s.

The Red Devils, led by Erik ten Hag, came into last weekend’s matchup as outsiders to claim all three points despite playing in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd.

Remarkably though, following on from their last three victories, United ran out 3-1 winners.

Even though Arsenal dominated large parts of the game, some poor tactical tweaks from Mikel Arteta allowed the Red Devils to execute blistering counter-attacks.

A first-half strike from new signing Antony opened the scoring and even though Bukayo Saka levelled proceedings early in the second half, a brace from Marcus Rashford ensured all the points would be staying in Manchester.

Despite the jubilant scenes, there was one major concern for the Reds.

Centre-back and fan-favourite Lisandro Martinez appeared to injure himself while making a second-half clearance. Subbed off for Harry Maguire, fans, along with the South American’s manager, would have feared the worst.

However, according to a recent report from journalist Gaston Edul, the former Ajax defender is fine and looks to be in line to feature for his new club later this week.

Lisandro Martínez está bien. Solamente se le cargó un poco el aductor. Salió por precaución. Nada grave. pic.twitter.com/9osM0ngmlR — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) September 4, 2022

Edul’s tweet directly translates to: “Lisandro Martinez is fine. Only the adductor was loaded a little. He went out as a precaution. Nothing serious.”

The Red Devils’ next match is set to be against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night before they travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.