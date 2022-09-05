Premier League club will give Liverpool priority to sign midfielder in January

Brighton will reportedly give Liverpool the priority to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo in January.

After losing Yves Bissouma, Brighton fans may have been concerned over their lack of midfield quality going into the new season.

Billy Gilmour was brought in late in the window, but it’s the performance of Caicedo which will have eased their concerns.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has performed exceptionally well so far this season, despite being just 20 years old.

Caicedo has been attracting the interest of many clubs around Europe, and according to Ecuadorian publication Tera Deportes (via the Daily Express), Liverpool were interested in signing Caicedo this summer.

Understandably, Brighton weren’t interested in offloading another midfielder during the transfer window, but they will reportedly give Liverpool priority over signing him in January.

Brighton have told all interested clubs to wait until after the World Cup to attempt to sign Caicedo, and after only signing for £4.5m, they could already make significant profit.

Usually, selling key players so soon after signing them would be a concern, but due to Brighton’s excellent recruitment network, there’s no doubt the next Caicedo will already be lined up.