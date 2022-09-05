Pundit details Marsch meeting with EPL officials as Leeds v Brentford footage emerges from stands

Last weekend saw Thomas Frank’s Brentford thump Leeds United 5-2 and manager Jesse Marsch was far from happy.

Not only was Marsch furious with his team’s performance, but he was also raging at some of the officiating.

The Bees’ were awarded a contentious penalty when the scoreline was nil-nil. Ivan Toney went on to convert the spot kick.

Later in the game, Crysensio Summerville appeared to be brought down inside Brentford’s area but referee Robert Jones was not interested and waved play on.

In a furious rage, Marsch was spotted on the sidelines fuming at the linesman – actions which led to him being shown a red card.

Jesse Marsch going crazy on the touch line because he thinks Leeds should have a penalty for a foul on Summerville by Hickey. Annndddd now he has been sent off ?@TheAthleticUK #BrentfordFC #BRELEE pic.twitter.com/tHX2SPEBFA — Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) September 3, 2022

MORE: Former Man United ace singles out four most impressive performers in 3-1 win over Arsenal

Reacting to the American’s latest outburst, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who spoke to MOT Leeds News, said: “He’s vindicated in what he’s saying but he’s got to be careful with how he goes about it on the touchline because that’s twice now – he got booked last week and sent off this week.

“The example he’s setting on the touchline isn’t a good one when you look at the disciplinary record last season.

“The number of yellow cards they picked up last season and the discipline under Marcelo Bielsa was a problem.

“If the manager’s picking up cards, it’s not going to stop on the pitch. I can understand what Marsch is saying but he just has to go about it a different way.

“He’s clearly frustrated.

“At the start of the season, the referees, officials and managers all had a conversation and certain guidelines were put down and they were told of certain assurances.

“And you can see that he’s frustrated that hasn’t come to fruition.

“Marsch has to go about it in a different way but it’s difficult.”