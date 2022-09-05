Referee dropped from VAR duties after poor Newcastle decision

Crystal Palace FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Lee Mason has been dropped from VAR duties for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures following a series of questionable decisions.

During Newcastle United’s away fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, on-field ref Michael Salisbury initially awarded an own goal scored by Eagles’ full-back Tyrick Mitchell.

However, upon review, Mason, who was stationed at Stockley Park, recommended that the own goal should not stand and a free kick to Palace should be awarded instead.

MORE: “I was surprised…” – Former Man United star responds to Antony debut against Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Ligue 1 striker suffering transfer drama after rejecting Leeds United
Bad news for Juventus as midfielder prepares for major surgery
“He hasn’t learned his lesson” – Simon Jordan attacks West Ham star

Following extensive replays, both live and after the game, it became very clear that Mason’s advice was wrong and the Magpies’ goal, which would have been the game’s winner, should have stood.

Consequently, in light of his poor officiating, Mason has now been dropped from VAR duties for this weekend’s upcoming games.

More Stories Lee Mason

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.