Lee Mason has been dropped from VAR duties for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures following a series of questionable decisions.

During Newcastle United’s away fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, on-field ref Michael Salisbury initially awarded an own goal scored by Eagles’ full-back Tyrick Mitchell.

However, upon review, Mason, who was stationed at Stockley Park, recommended that the own goal should not stand and a free kick to Palace should be awarded instead.

Following extensive replays, both live and after the game, it became very clear that Mason’s advice was wrong and the Magpies’ goal, which would have been the game’s winner, should have stood.

Consequently, in light of his poor officiating, Mason has now been dropped from VAR duties for this weekend’s upcoming games.