Sky Sports presenter has been diagnosed with stage three cancer

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced she has stage three cervical cancer.

Wilson is currently a presenter for Sky Sports, making her on-screen debut in 2015.

Devastatingly, Wilson has now announced she has stage three cervical cancer, in an interview with OK Magazine.

“If I can save just one other life by being open about my battle then it’s worth speaking out,” said Wilson.

Wilson has used her platform and fame to try and raise awareness and attempt to save lives in doing so, which is a huge credit to her character.